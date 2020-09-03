Skinning roadkill: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

10:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a man skinning a rabbit he found as roadkill outside a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. It is not illegal to skin a rabbit or collect roadkill, so officers left the man to his task.

11:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue medics were called to assist someone with a back pain injury at a restaurant in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:33 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a disturbance at a hot springs in the 44200 block of Routt County Road 36.

2:34 p.m. Police were called about some hypodermic needles the caller found at a community garden in the 600 block of Oak Street.

7:02 p.m. Police received a report of a man trying to set up a tent on the lawn of the Routt County Courthouse. They gave him a ride to a campsite on Buffalo Pass.

7:15 p.m. Deputies were called about a bike allegedly stolen from Emerald Mountain.

9:17 p.m. Police were called about a man and woman arguing in an alleyway at Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue. The people were gone by the time officers arrived.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.