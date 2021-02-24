Skiing on a closed run: The Record for Tuesday. Feb. 23

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

4:21 a.m. A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer saw a vehicle on Walton Creek Road running with its hazards and did not see a person inside the vehicle. Officers found the vehicle owner, who turned the lights off.

7:48 a.m. Officers responded to a report of the glass panel inside the bus shelter on Shadow Run Court being shattered. Officers are investigating.

11:38 a.m. Officers received a report from Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. security telling them someone inside the resort attempted to use someone else’s pass, which is not allowed. Officers asked the person to produce another form of identification, and they refused, so officers asked the person to leave, which they did.

12:43 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of threats being made to a resident in the 30000 block of Red Stag Lane in Steamboat. Deputies are investigating.

2:23 p.m. Deputies responded to a non-injury car crash on 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

3:21 p.m. Officers received a call from employees in the 2500 block of Village Drive who said a woman inside the store was looking through bins and acting suspicious. Store employees suspected the woman may have been shoplifting, so officers asked the woman to leave, which she did.

4:44 p.m. Officers responded to a report from Ski Corp. claiming a person was skiing on a closed run. Officers trespassed the person from Steamboat Resort.

11:58 p.m. Officers received a call from an employee at a hotel in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue. The employee said a guest was insisting on changing rooms after he had been settled for several hours and was causing a disturbance. Officers mediated the issue.

Total incidents: 45

• Steamboat police officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.