 Skiing and snow removal: Pilot & Today photos of the week | SteamboatToday.com
Skiing and snow removal: Pilot & Today photos of the week

Isaiah Kelbey and Dylan Hedrick, front, ride the Barrows Lift at Howelsen Hill Ski Area on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Doug Enochs walks along a snow covered road in the Priest Creek area Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 while making a journey to Steamboat Resort to make a few turns.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Winning the first World Pro Ski Tour event for the men in 2023, Mathias Tefre makes his final turns down Howelsen Hill on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A temporary sign hangs above the Mountainside Grill and Bar on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. The restaurant, which is taking the former home of Rex’s American Grill and Bar, is being rebranded after Mission Hill Hospitality purchased the Holiday Inn, and the restaurant, at the end of last year.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jay Brown, of Steamboat Springs Excavating, uses a front-end loader to remove snow from the parking area of a home on Pine Street Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. He placed the load into a dump truck driven by Lance Janak and it was moved to another location. Scenes like this played out across Steamboat Springs this week as the area continues to dig out after winter storms brought heavy snow to the area.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
