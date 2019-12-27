Skiers get into fistfight after collision: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

3:56 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle that drove off the road at mile marker 101 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden. Deputies believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a snow bank. He was uninjured.

9:26 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a condominium complex in the 23800 block of Routt County Road 16 in Oak Creek.

1:23 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers saved a stranded skier near the upper falls of the Fish Creek Falls drainage. The man was reunited with his family.

3:41 p.m. Two skiers got into a fistfight after colliding on a trail at Steamboat Resort. Deputies responded but did not file any criminal charges since both of the skiers were culpable.

4:40 p.m. A van with eight passengers slid off the road and rolled onto its side at mile marker 1 along Routt County Road 129. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers temporarily closed the road until the vehicle was removed. No one was injured in the incident.

6:05 p.m. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Sunlight Drive and Lincoln Avenue. They arrested a man on suspicion of weaving, driving under restraint, driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI per se and having an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

10:24 p.m. Police responded to a suspicious incident at a residence in the 1100 block of Hilltop Parkway. Someone allegedly was trying to get into the residence using a keypad lock on the back door. Officers were unable to find anyone suspicious by the time they arrived.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.