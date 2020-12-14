Skiers collide: The Record for Sunday, Dec. 14

Sunday, Dec. 14

11:57 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a non-injury car crash in which one car flipped over on Routt County Road 32.

12:41 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an incident in which two skiers collided in the 2000 block of Apres Ski Way. Both parties are OK but walked away with injuries.

1:41 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle driving recklessly in the 900 block of Pamela Lane. When officers arrived, the vehicle was gone.

3:35 p.m. Officers received a call about a group selling puppies in Central Park Plaza. Officers told the group they needed a sales license and asked them to leave, which they did.

4:53 p.m. Officers found a wallet in the 800 block of Weiss Circle and were able to return the wallet to its owner.

6:55 p.m. Officers responded to a call about loud noises and underage people drinking and smoking marijuana in the 2000 block of Storm Meadows Drive. When officers arrived, the house was quiet, and they did not see anything suspicious.

10:23 p.m. Officers received a call about a dog barking in the 2000 block of Elk River Road. Officers attempted to make contact with the dog’s owner.

Total incidents: 42

• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 15 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.