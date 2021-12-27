Skier killed in avalanche in Jackson County
Sky-Hi News
A skier died in an avalanche Friday on South Diamond Peak in Jackson County, marking the first avalanche fatality of the season.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the backcountry skier was on a northeast-facing slope below treeline on the mountain near Cameron Pass. The avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow and reached 250 feet wide.
The skier’s partner was able to locate him using a transceiver and probe pole before pulling the buried man from the snow, but he did not survive. Jackson County Search and Rescue and the Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol recovered the body late Friday.
CAIC personnel investigated the area on Saturday.
Currently, almost all of the state’s mountain ranges are on avalanche watch.
