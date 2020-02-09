Skier hits pedestrian: The Record for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to a drunken pedestrian call at 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers gave him a courtesy ride home.
11:21 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint call at Steamboat Drive and Moonlight Way.
12:11 p.m. Police responded to a skier crash call at Steamboat Resort. A man was walking across the base and was hit by someone going too fast. No one was injured.
12:30 p.m. Police responded to a call for lost wallet at Fifth and Oak streets.
4:09 p.m. Deputies responded to a skier crash call at Steamboat Resort.
4:38 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue received a call about a missing person in the Steamboat Lake area.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
10:17 p.m. Deputies responded to a suspicious incident call in the 21000 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Phippsburg.
10:45 p.m. Deputies responded to a noice complaint call at Routt County Road 178 and U.S. Highway 40.
11:20 p.m. Police responded to a fireworks complaint at 11th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 75
- Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Search and Rescue responded to one call for service.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to 3 call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.