Skier hits pedestrian: The Record for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2020

2:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to a drunken pedestrian call at 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers gave him a courtesy ride home.

11:21 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint call at Steamboat Drive and Moonlight Way.

12:11 p.m. Police responded to a skier crash call at Steamboat Resort. A man was walking across the base and was hit by someone going too fast. No one was injured.

12:30 p.m. Police responded to a call for lost wallet at Fifth and Oak streets.

4:09 p.m. Deputies responded to a skier crash call at Steamboat Resort.

4:38 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue received a call about a missing person in the Steamboat Lake area.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

10:17 p.m. Deputies responded to a suspicious incident call in the 21000 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Phippsburg.

10:45 p.m. Deputies responded to a noice complaint call at Routt County Road 178 and U.S. Highway 40.

11:20 p.m. Police responded to a fireworks complaint at 11th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 75

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Search and Rescue responded to one call for service.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to 3 call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.