Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident

A skier died in East Vail following a Monday, Jan. 16, skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours.

The name of the skier hasn’t been released.

The East Vail backcountry is accessed from the China Bowl area of Vail Mountain and has proven to be a deadly area in the years following Vail’s expansion into China Bowl in the 1980s. Monday’s death is the 11th death in the East Vail backcountry since 1986.