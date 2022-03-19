Skier dies in avalanche east of Steamboat Springs
news@steamboatpilot.com
A backcountry skier died in an avalanche that was triggered Saturday, March 19, near the Fish Creek drainage area east of Steamboat Springs.
According to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday, two backcountry skiers were near the Fish Creak drainage area when they triggered the avalanche.
One of the skiers was caught in the avalanche and found against a tree. Though the victim was not buried, the skier was not breathing.
A companion skier performed CPR for nearly an hour as Routt County Search and Rescue and Classic Air responded, but CPR was unsuccessful.
Classic Air rescued the survivor, but efforts to retrieve the deceased skier were still underway at roughly 5:40 p.m. Saturday.
The sheriff’s office withheld the names of both skiers until family can be notified.
