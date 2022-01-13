Skier crash: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 12
Wednesday, Jan. 12
2:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to assist a driver on U.S. Highway 40.
9:14 a.m. A caller informed deputies about a moose roaming in the 50 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.
2:22 p.m. Deputies assisted a skier who crashed on Valley View Trail.
3:52 p.m. Officers took a report of theft in the 20 block of Jackpine Court.
4:37 p.m. Officers took a report of fraud by check in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive.
7:36 p.m. Officers responded to a report of underage drinking at Colorado Mountain College.
Total incidents: 58
• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 20 calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Skier crash: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 12
Wednesday, Jan. 12