Skier crash: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 12

Wednesday, Jan. 12

2:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to assist a driver on U.S. Highway 40.

9:14 a.m. A caller informed deputies about a moose roaming in the 50 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

2:22 p.m. Deputies assisted a skier who crashed on Valley View Trail.

3:52 p.m. Officers took a report of theft in the 20 block of Jackpine Court.

4:37 p.m. Officers took a report of fraud by check in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive.

7:36 p.m. Officers responded to a report of underage drinking at Colorado Mountain College.

Total incidents: 58

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 20 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

