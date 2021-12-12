Skier crash on Stampede: The Record for Saturday, Dec. 11

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

2:00 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious looking vehicle near the corner of Routt County roads 14 and 14F.

9:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a vehicle collision near the corner of South Lincoln Avenue and Pine Grove Road. There were no injuries reported.

11:19 a.m. Steamboat officers, Sheriff’s deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 40 just south of Steamboat Springs.

12:53 p.m. Officers responded to the Meadows Parking Lot near Steamboat Resort following the report of criminal mischief.

3:31 p.m. Steamboat officers and firefighters were called to Steamboat Resort in response to a skier crash on the trail Stampede.

9:24 p.m. Deputies responded to the report of a disturbance on the 23000 block of Willow Island Trail in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 53

• Steamboat officers responded to 31 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighter responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.