Skier collision on Stampede: The Record for Monday, Jan. 17

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

8:32 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver in the 60 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Steamboat Springs.

9:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a hit-and-run outside a hotel in the 30000 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:06 a.m. Officers collected a piece of lost property from the 100 block of Sixth Street. Anyone who lost property in that area may contact the Steamboat Springs Police Department.

2:22 p.m. Officers responded to skiers who crashed on the Stampede run at Steamboat Resort.

4:09 p.m. Officers responded to a theft in the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle.

4:42 p.m. Officers were called to an incident of trespassing at a restaurant in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

9:04 p.m. Deputies responded to an assault inside the Routt County Jail.

11:24 p.m. Officers were called to a noise complaint at a condo complex at Shadow Run Frontage.

Total incidents: 55

• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.