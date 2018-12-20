Ski Town Vapes finds home, place to grow in Steamboat Springs Ski Time Square

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — While most people are busy opening up packages this time of the year, Steamboat Springs entrepreneur Richard Brougher has been focused the past month on not only opening his new business, Ski Town Vapes, but also growing it.

"We want to provide a good customer service experience with a knowledgeable staff, " Brougher said. "I've been working in the industry for two years now, so I know quite a lot about everything that I sell. I'm trying to recommend something that my customers will actually like and enjoy and will help them kick a bad habit."

The new store opened its doors Nov. 15 on the bottom level of Old Town Square, which is located at 635 Lincoln Avenue. The store is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, customers can stop by between noon and 8 p.m.

"'We sell all different kinds of vape equipment, over 100 different flavors of e-juice and a growing line of CBD products," Bougher said. "

Bougher said business has been picking up every single week. His store offers a line of CBD products, including isolates and full spectrum CBD.

"We offer everything from vapable CBD products to tinctures to topical and edible CBD," Bougher said. "I have people in here all the time trying to sell me their CBD products, and I've got people in here all the time that want to them as well. The business seems to be growing every single day."

Recommended Stories For You

Bougher said he is watching federal legislation aimed at stopping some vape manufactures from marketing to teens. But Bougher is optimistic that an agreement can be reached.

"The FDA has been talking about regulating and banning flavored e-liquid sales and e cigarettes since 2012 or 2013, and nothing has happened, yet," he said. "I think they are more serious than they have ever been about it than they ever have been about it, but I can't imagine that they are going to take it off the market. I think if they take it off the market, many people will return to cigarettes."

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.