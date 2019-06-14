Ski Time Square Drive, Mount Werner Circle roundabout paving update
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The paving work on the Ski Time Square Drive/Mount Werner Circle roundabout wrapped up late Tuesday, June 11, with only a small number of traffic control hiccups. Striping of the new asphalt is underway and may spill into next week with minor delays.
