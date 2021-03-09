Ski season extended at Vail, Beaver Creek
2020-21 season to last a week longer than planned
Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Ski Resort announced that the 2020-21 ski season will be extended through April 11 at Beaver Creek and April 18 at Vail.
The area has received about 80 inches of snow in the last 6 weeks.
The extension could go even further should conditions permit, said Vail spokesperson John Plack.
It won’t be the first time Vail Resorts has shifted the operating dates of its ski areas in recent years. In 2018-19, Breckenridge extended its season by more than a month following good snow conditions. Vail, in 2013, added another weekend to its end-of-season offerings following a big storm.
“The announcement is a way of saying thank you to pass holders and guests for their continued support, for following safety protocols and showing personal responsibility during this unprecedented season, and for helping us open and stay open,” Plack said.
Vail Resorts properties will extend their seasons as follows:
- Beaver Creek Ski Resort – Sunday, April 11, 2021
- Keystone Ski Resort – Sunday, April 11, 2021
- Vail Mountain– Sunday, April 18, 2021
Breckenridge Ski Resort will maintain its season plan to operate through Memorial Day, with a projected closing date of May 31. Crested Butte Mountain Resort plans to close on April 4.
