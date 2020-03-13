Ski Free Sunday leads 2nd round of local recreation cancellations

Steamboat Springs City Council members pass out free hot dogs during during the final Free Ski Sundays event of the season at Howelsen Hill.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The End of Season Celebration and final Super Ski Free Sunday at Howelsen Hill Ski Area scheduled for March 15, has been canceled as a precautionary measure, according to a press release from the city of Steamboat Springs on Friday, March 13.

“In light of the best interest for public safety and in line with the governor’s urging to limit large events, we made the decision today to not go ahead with the closing day event,” Parks & Recreation Director Angela Cosby said in the release.

With the conclusion of the U14 Alpine championships, Howelsen Hill will end its 104th season. The Nordic trails and uphill access will still be available for use.

Furthermore, the Howelsen Ice Arena will shut down for at least a week starting at 5 p.m. Friday, March 13.

Friday afternoon, Steamboat Resort announced the cancellation of the 12th annual Cody’s Challenge, a ski mountaineering competition originally scheduled for April 4, among other events.

The Town Challenge Ski Ascent Series announced that the final race of the inaugural series, the Sunset Happy Hour Hustle, scheduled for Thursday, March 26, will be postponed.

The first race in the Steamboat Running Series, the Luck of the Irish 7K, is also suspended, with hopes of rescheduling.

Effective March 14, Old Town Hot Springs is rolling out a series of changes to prevent the spread of the virus, including the suspension of all Steamboat Swim Team practices.

