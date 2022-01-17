Ski for Parkinson’s fundraiser set for Feb. 6 in Steamboat Springs

Registration is open for the eighth annual Ski for Parkinson’s fundraiser Feb. 6 at Haymaker Nordic Center in Steamboat Springs, the only fundraising event of the year for the Yampa Valley Parkinson Support Network.

During the event, participants will have the option to ski, snowshoe or snow bike on a handful of different routes, and a brunch will be served.

The cost is $75 to ski, snowshoe or snow bike with lunch or $50 person for just the activity. There is a lunch-only option for $50, as well and options to register as a team. The best dressed and most spirited teams will be recognized.

Included with event registration are an all-day trail pass, Nordic cross-country ski lesson, discounted rental equipment, a coupon for another full day at Haymaker or the touring center and a chance to win drawing prizes.

Donations for drawing tickets are $10 per entry, $25 for three or $75 for 10 entries. People do not have to be present to win and can buy tickets without attending the event.

For more, go to ParkinsonRockies.org/ski4p d, call the Parkinson Association of the Rockies at 303-830-1839 or email mbarber@parkinsonrockies.org .

The YVPSN provides free exercise classes for people with Parkinson’s and their care partners, in addition to offering support groups and educational opportunities, while promoting awareness for the Yampa Valley Parkinson’s community.

A group of Steamboat Springs residents created the network in 2012, and it has nearly 80 members currently.