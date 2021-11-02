Ski Corp. names new VP of lodging

Blair McNamara.

Courtesy photo

Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. announced Tuesday that Blair McNamara has been appointed as its vice president of lodging beginning Dec. 22.

In his new role, McNamara will provide leadership, management and strategic direction for all resort hotel operations including employee, guest and owner relations associated with The Steamboat Grand.

McNamara established the Steamboat Springs-based Resort Lodging Co. in 2015, and had served as vice president of sales and marketing for The Resort Co. from 2005 to 2013.

McNamara will report to Rob Perlman, president and COO of Ski Corp., and serve on the resort’s senior management team.

“Blair’s extensive experience with high end vacation rental business and association management, combined with his knowledge of the Steamboat Springs community and the resort industry, is the ideal fit to oversee lodging at the resort,” Perlman said in a news release. “His understanding of the lodging needs of our community and his passion for the Steamboat brand will help elevate the experience we are able to offer our staff, guests, property owners and community.”

McNamara started his 30-year resort and lodging industry career at Vail Resorts with roles including sales, strategic alliance and air program development.

He also worked for Wyndham Vacation Rentals as vice president of marketing for North America, where he led the entire sales and marketing team for beach and winter vacation rental business.

“Steamboat is a special place to me. Being rooted in this community and raising my family here, I have a deep understanding of the valued relationship visitors have in driving our local economy, and how lodging plays an integral role in our town,” McNamara said. “This is an exciting time to join the SSRC team, with Full Steam Ahead reimagining the resort experience and I hope to capitalize on the momentum and work with the incredible lodging team to bring our lodging to new levels.”

McNamara’s predecessor, Mike Lomas, is retiring after four decades with the resort.