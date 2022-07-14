Sketch and hike on Emerald with Steamboat artist this Sunday

Julia Ben-Asher, the first Steamboat Creates NozCaboose artist-in-residence since the pandemic, will be leading a sketching and hiking event Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Interested in trying your hand at sketching? NozCaboose artist-in-residence Julia Ben-Asher will be hosting a sketch and hike event at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 17 at the Steamboat Creates Depot.

The event Sunday will feature a tour of Ben-Asher’s art in the Caboose, as well as a hike up Emerald Mountain and at the Quarry, where attendees will be able to hone their sketching skills as they draw what they see before their eyes.

Ben-Asher is the first resident artist for the Caboose since the pandemic began, and has been creating art in the studio for the months of May, June and July.

“Most of what I do are ink illustrations of landscapes and sometimes wildlife,” Ben-Asher said. “My inspiration is really just from hiking around and being with people outside and being in awe of the natural world.”

The workshop is expected to conclude around noon and art supplies will be provided. Participants should dress for a hike and bring water, snacks, sunscreen and any other items they might want.

“I think it’ll be a fun, low-pressure, inclusive event,” Ben-Asher said. “I think a lot of people grow up thinking that you’re either an artist or not an artist.”

“I think people are scared to call themselves an artist, and that stops people from feeling comfortable being creative,” she added. “But when the art is just doodling with a pen and you’re on a mountain, instead of in a classroom or an art studio, I think there’s a lot less pressure and it’s just more fun.”

Ben-Asher emphasized that the workshop is not about perfection, but rather making “a little tangible memory of your hike and experience that day.”

Ben-Asher added that she has enjoyed her time in the NozCaboose, and that it has been extremely special to have a separate space dedicated to making art, rather than her kitchen table or some other corner of her home.

Although local artist Garret Bock will soon be taking up the residency for August through October, Ben-Asher’s work will be up in the Steamboat Creates Art Depot gallery for the First Friday Art Walk on Aug. 5.

Additionally, she will be participating in a mural festival in Frasier, and is also working on a mural at Steamboat Montessori.

“It’s been really cool to have folks who are walking by on the (Yampa River) Core Trail or coming by for artwork, to see them come in and see the caboose itself and my art,” Ben-Asher said. “That’s been really inspiring to me, too. The whole thing has been really fun, motivating and inspiring and I am definitely very grateful to have had this time in the studio.”

