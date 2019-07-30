Skate park gets vandalized: The Record for Monday, June 29, 2019

Monday, June 29, 2019

4:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a bear trying to get into a hotel in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. Officers did not see the animal when they arrived, but they made sure the building was secure.

8:35 a.m. An officer witnessed a bear eating trash out of an unsecured dumpster outside a business in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. Police are in the process of issuing a citation to the business for failing to secure its trash.

8:40 a.m. Staff at a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza called police for help barring a once-prospective employee from returning.

9:15 a.m. Police were called about a man sleeping inside a public bathroom in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers issued him a trespass warning.

9:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a man who hit his head on a metal support beam while shopping at a business in the 1000 block of Pine Grove Road.

10:22 a.m. Officers received a report of fraud involving the unauthorized transfer of thousands of dollars from a person’s bank account. Police are investigating the incident.

12:56 p.m. A man drove his car off the road and into a ditch in the 2000 block of Shield Drive. Police believe a medical emergency caused the crash. No one was injured or taken to the hospital.

1:50 p.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted a man who hit his head on the edge of a pool after falling off a climbing wall at a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:50 p.m. A caller complained about a construction crew playing loud music in the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane. Officers told them to turn the music down.

6:15 p.m. Witnesses saw someone spray-painting features at a skate park in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court. Officers contacted a 22-year-old man matching the witness’ description and issued him a court summons.

11:58 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 500 block of East Jefferson Avenue.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.