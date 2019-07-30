Skate park gets vandalized: The Record for Monday, June 29, 2019
Monday, June 29, 2019
4:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a bear trying to get into a hotel in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. Officers did not see the animal when they arrived, but they made sure the building was secure.
8:35 a.m. An officer witnessed a bear eating trash out of an unsecured dumpster outside a business in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. Police are in the process of issuing a citation to the business for failing to secure its trash.
8:40 a.m. Staff at a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza called police for help barring a once-prospective employee from returning.
9:15 a.m. Police were called about a man sleeping inside a public bathroom in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers issued him a trespass warning.
9:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a man who hit his head on a metal support beam while shopping at a business in the 1000 block of Pine Grove Road.
10:22 a.m. Officers received a report of fraud involving the unauthorized transfer of thousands of dollars from a person’s bank account. Police are investigating the incident.
12:56 p.m. A man drove his car off the road and into a ditch in the 2000 block of Shield Drive. Police believe a medical emergency caused the crash. No one was injured or taken to the hospital.
1:50 p.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted a man who hit his head on the edge of a pool after falling off a climbing wall at a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
2:50 p.m. A caller complained about a construction crew playing loud music in the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane. Officers told them to turn the music down.
6:15 p.m. Witnesses saw someone spray-painting features at a skate park in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court. Officers contacted a 22-year-old man matching the witness’ description and issued him a court summons.
11:58 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 500 block of East Jefferson Avenue.
Total incidents: 55
- Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
