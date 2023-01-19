Sip and Paint fundraiser to support young families in Routt County
Routt County United Way’s Women United will host a Sip and Paint fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Library Hall at the Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat.
Proceeds from the event will provide maternity and baby items for young families in Routt County. The night includes wine, appetizers, painting supplies and guidance from local artists. Tickets are $125, and with the purchase of every ticket, the buyer will receive a $100 tax credit.
Purchase tickets online at RouttCountyUnitedWay.org/SipPaint/. For questions, email Jennifer Bruen at community@routtcountyunitedway.org.
