Singing in a hot tub: The Record for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report that someone was living inside a storage unit in the 2500 block of Downhill Drive. Police investigated and discovered it was just somebody working on their vehicle.
6:40 a.m. Steamboat officers issued a summons to a man who had previously been trespassed from an office building and had returned in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.
7:50 a.m. Somebody lost their wallet in downtown Steamboat, according to a report made to Steamboat officers.
12:10 p.m. A driver’s license was found and turned into Steamboat police. Its owner could not be contacted.
10:01 p.m. There was a noise complaint in the 1700 block of Steamboat Boulevard. People were reportedly singing and yelling in a hot tub on the back deck of a residence.
Total incidents: 54
- Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
