Singing in a hot tub: The Record for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

1:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report that someone was living inside a storage unit in the 2500 block of Downhill Drive. Police investigated and discovered it was just somebody working on their vehicle.

6:40 a.m. Steamboat officers issued a summons to a man who had previously been trespassed from an office building and had returned in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

7:50 a.m. Somebody lost their wallet in downtown Steamboat, according to a report made to Steamboat officers.

12:10 p.m. A driver’s license was found and turned into Steamboat police. Its owner could not be contacted.

10:01 p.m. There was a noise complaint in the 1700 block of Steamboat Boulevard. People were reportedly singing and yelling in a hot tub on the back deck of a residence.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.