Singer-songwriter Quinn Sullivan takes mountain stage this weekend

Twenty-two-year-old musician Quinn Sullivan will take the stage this weekend as part of the Steamboat Mountain Music Series. (Courtesy)



The Steamboat Mountain Music Series presented by Bud Light continues this Sunday as 22-year-old Quinn Sullivan takes the stage on the Torian Plum lawn.

Sullivan, who began his professional career at just 11 years old, is promoting his latest album, “Wide Awake,” which he describes as a crossroads of genres like pop, soul, blues and rock.

Explore Steamboat caught up with the Massachusetts native and asked a few questions ahead of his show this weekend.

If you go What: Steamboat Mountain Music Series presented by Bud Light: Quinn Sullivan When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday Where: Torian Plum lawn, 1865 Ski Time Square Drive Cost: Free

Explore Steamboat: To start with, let’s go back a few years. I read that you have been touring since you were 11 years old. What was that like?

QS: It was incredible. Being able to be on the road at that age and be exposed to audiences at a young age gave me the great fan base that I have now. I first got into music from my parents — they were huge music lovers. We were always listening to music in the house. I naturally gravitated towards the guitar, and I loved watching people play live. When I was 3, they got me my first acoustic guitar, and I played it all the time. I started taking lessons when I was 5, and I would bring in songs that I wanted the teacher to help me learn how to play. I was just always playing.

ES: I’m sure your style has evolved quite a lot in the past decade — how would you describe it currently?

QS: It’s a mixture of different things. I love all kinds of music. My new album has an element of pop, but I wouldn’t say that I’m a pop artist. I would say a cross between blues, soul, pop and rock. If you could put all those things together, that’s how I would describe it. The more I do this, the more I understand what I want to be. … I want to write great songs and cross genres and be almost like a chameleon and explore different avenues. I never want to be pigeon-holed into one specific thing.

ES: You have a new album out — tell us a little bit about that and what some of your influences were.

QS: It’s called “Wide Awake,” and it came out this summer. My influences were various people. I always go back to classic rock because that’s what I grew up listening to: Santana, Eric Clapton, The Beatles. … As I’ve gotten older, I’ve been able to be exposed to even more. Now, I’m a huge fan of Prince and Stevie Wonder and a lot of soul artists. I thought about how I could make an album that has a lot of these influences in it but still sounds like me, not someone else. It turned out to be the album that I’m most proud of.

ES: What musicians do you look up to?

QS: I’ve gotten to be friends with certain people and gotten to know some of the people who I’ve long admired. Carlos Santana is one of them — I’ve played with him a few times. John Mayer and Ed Sheeran are more contemporary, and I like their styles. I admire artists who have it all — writing skills, great career paths, guitar skills — those are the people whose footsteps I want to follow in.

ES: As a relatively young artist, what do you see yourself or your style developing into in the future?

QS: I think no one can tell the future of what I’m going to be doing. I try to stay in the moment as much as I can, but I think my music will evolve. My goal is to never stop learning and always keep that desire to learn. Stylistically, it will be whatever I’m feeling at the moment. For me, it’s about always staying inspired and being honest.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.