Sign up for Routt County’s Winter Weed Class

Routt County’s Winter Weed Class is a four-session series to help landowners and managers mitigate noxious and nuisance weeds.

The classes will run from 10 a.m. to noon on March 1, 8, 15 and 22 in the commissioners’ hearing room on the third floor of the Routt County Historic Courthouse.

Topics will include plant identification, legal requirements and how to be a good land steward. The class provides core credits and category 107 CECs for CDA licensed applicators, as well as four hours of continuing education for real estate commission brokers.

For more information and registration, visit co.routt.co.us/789/Winter-Weed-Class .