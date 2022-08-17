Sierra Club to talk Sarvis Creek expansion on Tuesday

The local Trappers Lake Sierra Club is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat to present information on a plan to expand the Sarvis Creek Wilderness Area to 7,200 acres.

The event aims to raise public awareness about the campaign to increase the size of the wilderness area in Routt County. The event will include a slide show and informational presentation about the area’s history and significance.

The Trappers Lake Sierra Club is leading the expansion effort campaign with the approval of the Colorado Sierra Club and the National Sierra Club. For questions, email local Sierra Club President Rich Levy at Rich.levy@rmc.sierraclub.org .