Sierra Club to talk Sarvis Creek expansion on Tuesday
The local Trappers Lake Sierra Club is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat to present information on a plan to expand the Sarvis Creek Wilderness Area to 7,200 acres.
The event aims to raise public awareness about the campaign to increase the size of the wilderness area in Routt County. The event will include a slide show and informational presentation about the area’s history and significance.
The Trappers Lake Sierra Club is leading the expansion effort campaign with the approval of the Colorado Sierra Club and the National Sierra Club. For questions, email local Sierra Club President Rich Levy at Rich.levy@rmc.sierraclub.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User