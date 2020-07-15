Sick fox: The Record for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

12:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a missing person after the caller could not get a hold of a friend. The friend had gone camping and was out of cell service but was OK.

3:15 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

12:25 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a crash that resulted in a chemical spill on Rabbit Ears Pass along U.S. Highway 40. The incident closed the highway for almost six hours. Hazardous material teams worked to clean up the spill.

12:47 p.m. Police received a report of what the caller described as “a sick fox” in the 2000 block of Boulder Court. Police referred the matter to wildlife officers.

1:36 p.m. Police were called about some medications allegedly stolen from an apartment unit in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive.

4:40 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about an alleged shoplifting incident at a store in the 54100 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

11:40 p.m. Police were called about a bear at a car wash in the 100 block of Trafalgar Drive.

Total incidents: 65

Steamboat officers had 40 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.