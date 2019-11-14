Shredding with a side of burgers: Howelsen Hill celebrates 104th Opening Day (with video and gallery)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Snow got carved, skis and boards took momentary flight, and burgers were flipped at Howelsen Hill Ski Area’s 104th Opening Day celebration Thursday, Nov. 14.

“It’s such an iconic part of our history, our culture, our heritage and just our way of life in the Yampa Valley,” Rob Perlman, president and chief operating officer of Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp., said of the ski area, the oldest continuously operated ski area in North America, minutes before it opened to the public at 4 p.m.

He and Steamboat Springs City Council President Jason Lacy rode the first chair up Barrows Lift, busting through an Opening Day banner to open the season.

For $11.14 — a nod to the Nov. 14 opening date — guests got lift access, plus a free burger and drink, served up by city staff and other volunteers. The only chairlift open was the Barrows Lift, and the only available run was the black diamond face of the ski area. That did not stop skiers and riders from making the most of the terrain, carving into turns and making jumps off any contours in the snow.

“Howelsen Hill is obviously a really special place, and it’s a great gathering place,” Lacy said. “We hope to see you here all season, especially for our Free Ski Sundays.”

Howelsen’s first Ski Free Sunday is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 17.

Steamboat City Council President Jason Lacy, left, and Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. President and Chief Operating Officer Rob Perlman rip through a celebratory banner as they take the first chair up Howelsen Hill to kick off the resort’s 104th Opening Day on Thursday.

Adam Sando, superintendent of the Haymaker Gold Course, flips burgers Thursday at Howelsen Hill. Every lift ticket came with a free burger and a drink to celebrate Opening Day.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club member Jett Nemec, 11, pulls a nose grab on the face of Howelsen Hill on Thursday.

Bryce Zetzman, a member of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club freestyle ski team, hits a rail at the base of Howelsen Hill on Thursday during its Opening Day celebration.

Skiers speed down the face of Howelsen Hill during Thursday’s Opening Day.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club coach Kyle Brockley leads a crew of athletes down the face of Howelsen Hill on Thursday.

A duo of Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club members ride up the Barrows Lift at Howelsen Hill on Opening Day on Thursday.

