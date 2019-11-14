Shredding with a side of burgers: Howelsen Hill celebrates 104th Opening Day (with video and gallery)
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Snow got carved, skis and boards took momentary flight, and burgers were flipped at Howelsen Hill Ski Area’s 104th Opening Day celebration Thursday, Nov. 14.
“It’s such an iconic part of our history, our culture, our heritage and just our way of life in the Yampa Valley,” Rob Perlman, president and chief operating officer of Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp., said of the ski area, the oldest continuously operated ski area in North America, minutes before it opened to the public at 4 p.m.
He and Steamboat Springs City Council President Jason Lacy rode the first chair up Barrows Lift, busting through an Opening Day banner to open the season.
For $11.14 — a nod to the Nov. 14 opening date — guests got lift access, plus a free burger and drink, served up by city staff and other volunteers. The only chairlift open was the Barrows Lift, and the only available run was the black diamond face of the ski area. That did not stop skiers and riders from making the most of the terrain, carving into turns and making jumps off any contours in the snow.
“Howelsen Hill is obviously a really special place, and it’s a great gathering place,” Lacy said. “We hope to see you here all season, especially for our Free Ski Sundays.”
Howelsen’s first Ski Free Sunday is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 17.
To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.