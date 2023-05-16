Shred Day benefits Yampa Valley Sustainability Council
Alpine Bank is hosting Shred Day, on Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to noon, to promote secure data disposal and support sustainability.
Shred Day will provide free, on-site shredding service for people or businesses to dispose of unwanted documents or personal information securely, up to four boxes per person or business.
Alpine Bank will also accept cash donations for the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council throughout the event.
