Shouting profanities: The Record for Monday, April 5

Monday, April 5, 2021

6:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a man in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive who said he heard a disturbance in the apartment downstairs from him. Officers went to the scene and did not hear or see anything.

11:15 a.m. Officers issued a warning to a resident who had their dog off its leash in the 300 block of Mount Werner Road.

12:55 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident who said they were concerned about a dog being left in a car for too long. The car was gone when officers arrived.

2:37 p.m. Officers assisted Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue in transporting a man who was injured from Steamboat Resort to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

2:23 p.m. A man tried to check into a hotel room in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue, but he was heavily intoxicated, so hotel staff asked him to leave. The man left but shouted profanities at hotel staff on his way out.

8:54 p.m. Officers cited a resident in the 1400 block of Bob Adams Drive for drinking alcohol underage.

Total incidents: 52

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.