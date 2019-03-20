‘Shots fired’ turn out to be fireworks: The Record for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Tuesday, March 19, 2019

8:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about graffiti plastered on a concrete barrier along a bike path in the 2700 block of Lincoln Avenue. The caller said it was an "eye sore" and asked that it be removed.

8:36 a.m. A woman lost a gold ring with several diamonds on it in the 1500 block of Mid Valley Drive. She did not tell officers how much it is worth.

8:48 a.m. An employee of a business in the 1800 block of Shield Drive called officers after one of his clients sent him documents containing worrisome threats.

12:01 p.m. An individual called officers to report that their friend has been using marijuana, then driving home intoxicated.

1:46 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a fire alarm going off at a residence in the 2100 block of Overlook Lane. It turned out that melting snow set off the alarm, not a fire.

4:22 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters performed CPR on a man during a sports game at Steamboat Springs High School.

4:37 p.m. Officers were called about a hit-and-run in the 900 block of Pine Grove Circle. A person returned to their car and found damage to the bumper and a busted tail light.

6:27 p.m. Officers received a report of shots fired at Village Drive and Apres Ski Way. Further investigation revealed that the “gunshots” were in fact fireworks. Officers identified a person suspected of launching the fireworks but have not been able to make contact with them.

7:34 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a reported disturbance between family members in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden. A fight broke out after a father took away his son's cellphone.

7:50 p.m. Officers were called about a vehicle driving erratically at Hilltop Parkway and Eaglepointe Court. The vehicle was reportedly swerving on and off the road, stopping in the middle of the lane then speeding up. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

9:17 p.m. A father called officers to report his teenage son had gone missing after they got into an argument. Just as the father was leaving to file a report at the Police Department, his son returned to the house.

11:20 p.m. Officers were called about two adult men throwing snow chunks and a traffic cone onto the road at High Point Drive and South Lincoln Avenue. The caller told officers that he put the cone back so it wouldn't get run over.

Total incidents: 38

Steamboat officers had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.