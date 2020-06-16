Shots fired: The Record for Monday, June 15, 2020
Monday, June 15, 2020
8:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a disturbance in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:39 a.m. Police received a report of harassment from the 2700 block of Burgess Creek Road.
10:59 a.m. Police received a report of harassment from the 3000 block of Village Drive.
2:26 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of shots fired in the 44500 block of Routt County Road 129.
4:40 p.m. Deputies received a report of a burglary in the 30800 block of Emerald Ridge.
6:05 p.m. Police received a report of illegal dumping at Tamarack Drive and Lupine Drive.
10:39 p.m. Police were called about a dog that bit a person at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
Total incidents: 49
- Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
- Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers received one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
