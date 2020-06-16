Shots fired: The Record for Monday, June 15, 2020

Monday, June 15, 2020

8:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a disturbance in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:39 a.m. Police received a report of harassment from the 2700 block of Burgess Creek Road.

10:59 a.m. Police received a report of harassment from the 3000 block of Village Drive.

2:26 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of shots fired in the 44500 block of Routt County Road 129.

4:40 p.m. Deputies received a report of a burglary in the 30800 block of Emerald Ridge.

6:05 p.m. Police received a report of illegal dumping at Tamarack Drive and Lupine Drive.

10:39 p.m. Police were called about a dog that bit a person at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers received one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.