Shots fired at gun range: The Record for Thursday, Nov. 5
Thursday, Nov. 5
3:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report from neighbors about someone playing loud music in the 1300 block of Mountain Village Circle.
12:14 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a stolen iPhone near the Strawberry Park Hot Springs. The phone was recovered.
2:34 p.m. Deputies responded to a complaint about a construction company installing a gas line near the new school in Steamboat. The caller claimed the company was digging on their property and requested the incident be documented. A report was taken.
5:55 p.m. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired near the Routt County Rifle Range. It was determined the shots came from the range.
8:17 p.m. Officers responded to the report of someone having a backyard fire in violation of Stage 2 fire restrictions. They were contacted by Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters.
8:45 p.m. Officers received a report of a drunken driver near Old Fish Creek Falls Road and Lincoln Avenue. They were unable to locate the driver.
9:34 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a pickup truck hitting an elk near mile marker 151 of U.S. Highway 40. The elk died.
Total incidents: 45
• Steamboat officers responded to 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
