Shoplifting suspect flees from store: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019

12:37 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 100 block of North Walnut Street in Hayden. A resident saw two “kids” attempt to break into his vehicle.

6:06 a.m. Deputies helped Hayden Police Department officers investigate the theft of a vehicle from the 100 block of North Chestnut Street in Hayden. The stolen car was eventually returned to the property.

10:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a shoplifting incident at a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. Someone allegedly stole headphones worth $40, but a suspect has not been identified.

12:11 p.m. A caller told police about a car that drove off the road at South Lincoln Avenue and Pine Grove Road. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

2:18 p.m. A belligerent women repeatedly entered a business in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive to yell at employees. Officers barred her from the property.

5:26 p.m. A resident got mad at a man who frequently rides his bicycle through the resident’s property. The resident called police after the man got upset over being told not to trespass anymore.

7:01 p.m. A resident in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza called police. She was concerned a hovering drone was spying on her home.

7:11 p.m. Officers were called about a robbery at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A man entered the store and demanded that an employee walk around with him and allow him to take whatever items he pleased. Officers arrested the man on suspicion of burglary and kidnapping.

8:37 p.m. A man allegedly stole $15 worth of items from a business in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. He then ran away from employees. Officers were unable to locate him.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.