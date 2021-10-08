Shoplifting from Walmart: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 7

Thursday, Oct. 7

12:15 a.m. Deputies with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office assisted a motorist near mile marker 139 along U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs.

8:14 a.m. A bear in the area was reported to Steamboat Springs Police Department officers from Apres Burger Bistro in the 2000 block of Village Drive.

10:31 a.m. Officers received the report of a theft in the zero block of Mountain Village Circle.

12:37 p.m. An instance of illegal dumping was reported to officers in the area of the 700 block of Pahwintah Street.

2:16 p.m. There was a motor vehicle hit-and-run reported to deputies in the area of Colorado Highway 131 and Routt County Road 14F.

5 p.m. Steamboat officers joined deputies in responding to Walmart in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive on the report of a person shoplifting merchandise.

6:12 p.m. A drug violation was reported to officers in the 3800 block of Whistler Road, in the area of Whistler Park.

6:57 p.m. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 20 block of Copper Rose Court.

10:11 p.m. A disturbance was reported to officers in the 2000 block of Ski Time Square Drive in the Kutuk Condominiums.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.