Shoplifting at grocery store: The Record for Thursday, March 19, 2020

Thursday, March 19, 2020

12:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint from an apartment complex in the 800 block of Weiss Circle.

4:02 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 38000 block of Main Street in Milner.

4:53 a.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident at Routt County Road 51A and U.S. Highway 40.

6:57 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious person in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:09 a.m. Police received a report of shoplifting from a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

7:32 a.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious person in the 600 bock of North Walnut Street.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

1:35 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from a condominium complex in the 400 block of Ore House Plaza.

11:45 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from a condominium complex in the 3100 block of Columbine Drive.

Total incidents: 35

Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.