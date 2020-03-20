Shoplifting at grocery store: The Record for Thursday, March 19, 2020
Thursday, March 19, 2020
12:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint from an apartment complex in the 800 block of Weiss Circle.
4:02 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 38000 block of Main Street in Milner.
4:53 a.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident at Routt County Road 51A and U.S. Highway 40.
6:57 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious person in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
7:09 a.m. Police received a report of shoplifting from a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
7:32 a.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious person in the 600 bock of North Walnut Street.
1:35 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from a condominium complex in the 400 block of Ore House Plaza.
11:45 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from a condominium complex in the 3100 block of Columbine Drive.
Total incidents: 35
- Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
