Shop and dash: The Record for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

2:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop at Third and Oak streets. They arrested the driver on suspicion of weaving, failing to use his turn signal and driving under the influence of alcohol.

8:21 a.m. Police received a civil complaint regarding a possible collision between a private snow plow and a parked car in the 1300 block of Indian Trails. If any damage did occur, it was so minor that a report could not be made.

9:06 a.m. Police were called about a pair of skis that reportedly were stolen from a garage in the 400 block of Seventh Street.

1:15 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a man into custody who had a warrant out for his arrest after an off-duty deputy recognized him at a gas station in the 200 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

1:21 p.m. Police received a report of a man who walked out of a grocery store with unpaid items in his cart in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. He fled when employees confronted him, and officers were unable to locate the alleged shoplifter.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

2:32 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers received a report of a couple who got lost skiing at Steamboat Resort. They somehow ended up near Fish Creek Falls. Rescuers found them and returned them safely.

5:08 p.m. Police received a report of harassment regarding children making loud noises at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Elk River Road. Officers are investigating to determine if any crimes were committed.

10:12 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 300 block of Apple Drive.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.