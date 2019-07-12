Sheriff’s Office K-9 finds hot springs trespassers: The Record for Thursday, July 11, 2019

Thursday July 11, 2019

12:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear that broke into a van, then a dumpster, in the 1500 block of Mid Valley Drive.

1:26 a.m. Police received a report of theft from the 10 block of East Maple Street. A backpack and wallet were reportedly taken from a vehicle.

1:58 a.m. Officers checked on a man and woman who were stumbling down Lincoln Avenue. They were OK, just intoxicated.

7:03 a.m. A bear got into a trash can at a residence in the 1300 block of Indian Trails. This has been an ongoing issue in the area, according to officers, so they issued a citation to residents for failing to secure their trash.

9:24 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about two people trying to get into a hot springs without paying in the 44200 block of Routt County Road 36. When deputies arrived, the people fled into the woods and attempted to hide. Deputies deployed one of their law enforcement K-9s, and the animal found the delinquents in some bushes. They received a trespass warning.

11:04 a.m. A backpack was reportedly stolen from a business in the 2100 block of Curve Court. It eventually turned up at a business across town in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive. The only item missing was the owner’s ID.

1:01 p.m. A bull moose was in the road, causing traffic problems in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

3:28 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a man who lost consciousness while working at Steamboat Resort. He had regained consciousness by the time firefighters arrived.

5:38 p.m. Officers were called about a vehicle crash with unknown injuries in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. A driver hit a woman as she was trying to cross the street. She was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault.

5:42 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious incident at a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. An unknown woman let herself into a day care area and was reportedly playing with some of the kids. She left through a back door before police arrived. Officers found no evidence of criminal activity.

9:43 p.m. Police were called about a highly intoxicated man screaming at people in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and harassment.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 40 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

