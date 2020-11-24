Sheriff’s deputies arrest 2 on several felonies following car chase

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Martinez-Cota and 21-year-old Mariah Rogers on charges of car theft and drug distribution following a car chase in the Oak Creek area Monday.

Rogers was arrested for vehicular eluding and aggravated motor vehicle theft, and Martinez-Cota was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft and unlawful distribution, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance.

Lt. Ryan Adrian was patrolling in Oak Creek when he saw a white Mercedes traveling southbound on Colorado Highway 131 at 13 miles above the speed limit. Adrian attempted to initiate a traffic stop as the car turned onto Routt County Road 14, but the driver began to accelerate and did not yield to emergency lights, according to an affidavit filed in the 14th Judicial District Court states.

As he was attempting to stop the vehicle, Routt County Communications reported the car was stolen, according to information from the Longmont Police Department.

The driver was driving in the opposite lane of traffic, the affidavit states, and made several turns around County roads 12 and 16 south of Oak Creek. Sheriff’s Office deputies and an Oak Creek Police Department officer made several attempts to get the car to stop.

Colorado State Patrol troopers then deployed stop sticks on C.R. 14. The car hit the stop sticks, which deflated the tires. The driver and passenger ran into to nearby ranch where they tried to hide in a barn, the affidavit states.

The two were taken into custody, and deputies searched the suspects’ bags, which contained hypodermic needles, multiple scales, marijuana, glass vials, a crystalline substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and a crystalline substance that tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit states.

Deputies weighed the substances and found about 37 grams of methamphetamine and 14 grams of cocaine as well as smaller bags and vials.

Adrian confirmed Rogers was driving the vehicle, and her driver’s license has been revoked.

If convicted of aggravated motor vehicle theft, the two defendants could face six months in county jail to 12 years in state prison. If convicted of vehicular eluding, Rogers could face two to six years in prison. The pending distribution charges can carry a sentence of 32 months of probation to several years in prison.

