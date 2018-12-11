Sheraton transition expected to impact food services next summer

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The transformation of Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas will enter a new phase in April 2019, and while the construction is expected to give the property a fresh, new look, it will also impact the food and beverage services currently offered.

"I'm not able to share all the details at this point in time because we have not, quite honestly, finished all the details,” said Dan Pirrallo, general manager of the Sheraton. “But we will be going under renovation to do the third phase of our conversion to vacation ownership property."

The next phase is set to kick off in the spring and will include renovating the front desk area, lobby, restaurants, kitchens and public space in both the lobby and front entrance levels.

"There is going to be quite a bit of work done in April, and we will have everything back for the ski season in 2020," Pirrallo said. "During that time, our restaurants will not be open.

"All of our guest room inventory, including the Morningside Tower, the East Tower and West Tower have all been converted to vacation ownership," Pirrallo said. "We finished the West Tower in January of this year, and that was the last tower that needed to be converted.”

Now, the Sheraton will turn its focus to renovating the public areas of the property.

Pirrallo said there are no plans to reopen Sevens Mountain Grill before construction begins. The restaurant stopped serving food in the summer and is currently being used as a multipurpose space.

Saddles Bar and Grill and Whistle Pig Café are both open but have new hours. Saddles is open every day from 2:30 to 9 p.m., and The Whistle Pig Café is open from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

"Most of the workers that have been working with us are still working with us,” Pirrallo said. “We haven't eliminated any jobs going into the winter season, and we still have the food and beverage operations in the Whistle Pig Café and Saddles."

Hours of operation for the restaurants are based on owner needs.

"A lot of our owners now have full kitchens, and so, they are utilizing those kitchens a lot more than they had," Pirrallo said. "We now have a different product and a different demographic of owner."

Once this next phase is completed, the resort will begin making plans for its former conference space.

"Everybody is speculating on what it is going to become,” Pirrallo said. “I've heard all kinds of stories."

Those speculations include a bowling alley, a surf pool and a movie theater, but Pirrallo insists he doesn’t know what the space will become.

"It is warehouse and construction space right now, and that is what it was for the renovation of our west tower while we were doing that work," Pirrallo said.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.