Sheep on the loose: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 20

Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020

6:04 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of theft in Phippsburg.

7:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a dog at large in the 1600 block of Ranch Road.

8:37 a.m. Police were called about damage done to a car in the 2300 block of Abbey Court. Officers took a report.

9:37 a.m. Officers responded to a dog at large in the 2000 block of Indian Summer Drive. The owners of the dog were able to catch it.

9:54 a.m. Deputies, with officers assisting, responded to a fight at a restaurant in the 90 block of Moffat Avenue in Yampa.

10:12 a.m. Officers responded to a car that had hit a curb in the 1200 block of Bob Adams Drive. The driver was not injured.

12:46 p.m. Police were called about a sheep on the loose in the 2700 block of Burgess Creek Road. The owners of the sheep were contacted, and they were able to get the sheep safely home.

3:18 p.m. Deputies received a report of a suspicious incident in the 300 block of Honeysuckle Drive in Hayden.

7:32 p.m. Deputies received a wildlife call near mile marker 17 along Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.