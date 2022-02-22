 Share: Reader photos | SteamboatToday.com
The sun dips beneath the treeline as seen from the bottom of Thunderhead Lift.
Courtesy photo / Dennis Fuster
Fireworks light up the night during Steamboat Springs' Olympic Party.
Courtesy photo / Janis Henry
Three happy dogs run in the snow.
Courtesy photo / Curt Zajic
Horses draw the sleigh at the Haymaker sleigh ride.
Courtesy photo / Colleen Whiteman
Winter Carnival snow sculpture entrants stand after their completion.
Courtesy photo / Rebecca Elaine Musso
A family watches the night show fireworks.
Courtesy photo / Jennifer Summers
Riders sit on their horses at the Winter Carnival.
Courtesy photo / Linda Briseno

