Share: Reader photos

North Routt Community Charter School middle school students recently returned from their annual fieldwork trip. This year, they visited Santa Fe for a week, where they expanded their knowledge of Native American history with hands-on experiences. During their travels, they visited the Sand Dunes, Museum of Indian Art and Culture, Wheelwright Museum, Santa Fe Botanical Gardens, Palace of Governors, a professionally-led astronomy tour, ranger tour of petroglyphs in Boca Negra Canyon, Indian Pueblo Museum and the Glorieta Pass Battlefield tour, in addition to other activities.
Seniors 2023 at Steamboat Springs High School.
From skis to bees.
Bear near Emerald Park in Steamboat.
Flooded fields and the Mt. Zirkel Wilderness.
A Cinnamon Teal is photographed in West Routt on the Yampa River.
