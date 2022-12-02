 Share: Reader photos | SteamboatToday.com
Reader photos

Fox on shadows, taken while skiing down the run Shadows on Mount Werner on Thursday, Dec.1.
Bart Dring/Courtesy photo

Cold morning bringing such beauty to Silver Spur.
Dana Marcus/Courtesy photo
Autumn leaf in the snow.
Carol Markowitz/Courtesy photo
The bidding for this tree is extremely high. It was designed by the Steamboat Springs Boys and Girls Club staff and is a part of the Festival of Trees. This inspired work of art is worth every bit of attention it has already received. Philanthropists and art collectors will be lucky if the artists themselves don’t decide to take it home.
Amy Wilson/Courtesy photo
Perfect snow tire track.
Tim Hancock/Courtesy photo
Pecans — easy as pie.
Carol Markowitz/Courtesy photo
