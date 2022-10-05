 Share: Reader photos | SteamboatToday.com
Mortimer and Mel take in the mountain air.
Curt Zajic/Courtesy photo
10-year-old fly fisherman catches Rare Tiger Trout caught and released in the Yampa.
Cillian Garwood/Courtesy photo
Moon over Steamboat.
Cindy Svendson/Courtesy photo
Autumn leaves on Muddy Pass with Rabbit Ears.
Tim Hancock/Courtesy photo
Spring Lake in the Flat Tops Wilderness.
Jeff Hall/Courtesy photo
Taste of fall.
Jeff Hall/Courtesy photo

Submit your photographs for publication online and in print by emailing them to share@steamboatpilot.com. Don’t forget to include the photographer’s name and a short caption to tell readers what’s happening in the image.

