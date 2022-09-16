 Share: Reader photos | SteamboatToday.com
Sunset at the top of the gondola.
Pat Farrell/Courtesy photo
Greater Sandhill cranes call to the official final day of the Steamboat 11th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival.
Pablo Hadzeriga/Courtesy photo
Over the moon.
Janie Johnson-Russell/Courtesy photo
Upper Fish Creek Falls.
Jeff Hall/Courtesy photo
Bear cub climbing up to second floor balcony at Storm Meadows.
T. Murray/Courtesy photo
Butterfly and Marigold.
Colleen Whiteman/Courtesy photo

Submit your photographs for publication online and in print by emailing them to share@steamboatpilot.com. Don’t forget to include the photographer’s name and a short caption to tell readers what’s happening in the image.

