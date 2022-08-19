 Share: Reader photos | SteamboatToday.com
The perfect perch.
Lee Sussman/Courtesy photo
Electrifying.
Kris Enger/Courtesy photo
These images were taken in Steamboat Springs on Aug. 4. The Juvenile Osprey is in a nest along the Yampa River.
Arnold Bookheim Jr./Courtesy photo
Trying my best to get away from this moose near Walton Creek Road and U.S. Highway 40, but she just kept walking toward me, so I took refuge behind a tree.
Andi Mackie/Courtesy photo
Buffalo Pass never fails to inspire.
Kit Paulin/Courtesy photo
Thistle and barb wire in North Routt.
Michael Abrahams/Courtesy photo

Submit your photographs for publication online and in print by emailing them to share@steamboatpilot.com. Don’t forget to include the photographer’s name and a short caption to tell readers what’s happening in the image.

