Share: Reader photos

Submit your photos for publication online and in print by emailing them to share@steamboatpilot.com. Don’t forget to include the name of the photographer who captured the image and a short caption of what’s happening in it.

Snow tiger striped Haymaker #13 looking northeast from Colorado Highway 131.
Kevin Collier/Courtesy photo
Baby moose kneeling to eat.
Wade Wykert/Courtesy photo
Statue at Wildhorse Marketplace with a mountain background.
Gwen Skinner/Courtesy photo
Old gal getting a happy hour drink in the Yampa.
Mary McGuiness/Courtesy photo
Mt. Werner in spring.
Carol Markowitz/Courtesy photo

