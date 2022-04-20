 Share: Reader photos | SteamboatToday.com
Submit your photos for publication online and in print by emailing them to share@steamboatpilot.com. Don’t forget to include the name of the photographer who captured the image and a short caption of what’s happening in it.

Magic Giant at Steamboat Resort.
Bill Eakins/Courtesy photo
Ryan Montgomery getting so air.
Mike Montgomery/Courtesy photo
DaVinci and Routty first birthday party.
Karen Lynn Wray/Courtsy photo
Our dogs enjoying a Steamboat day.
Kathy Thomas-McCue/Courtesy photo
You talking to me?
Peter Parsons/Courtesy photo

