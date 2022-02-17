 Share: Reader photos | SteamboatToday.com
Peter’s Statue waiving hello at Yampa River Botanic Park.
David Franzel/Courtesy photo
Fireworks display over Howelsen Hill as a part of the 109th Winter Carnival.
Anthony Tucciarone/Courtesy photo
Lighted Man is the man. You’re the man, Lighted Man.
Tim Hancock/Courtesy photo
Super Bowl moon.
Colleen Whiteman/Courtesy photo
Night show — the lighted tree.
Carol Markowitz/Courtesy photo
Jack Summers ski joring.
Jennifer Summers/Courtesy photo
The horses are ready for the Winter Carnival’s events Saturday morning.
Jennifer Summers/Courtesy photo

