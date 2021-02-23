Shadow Run standoff suspect jailed on $110K bond
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Sean Demiter, the 43-year-old Steamboat Springs man who allegedly sprayed law enforcement officers with a fire extinguisher after an hours-long standoff, is being held in Routt County Jail on a $110,000 cash surety bond.
Demiter has not been formally charged in court, but according to an arrest affidavit filed with the 14th Judicial District Court by the Steamboat Springs Police Department, Demiter was arrested on 15 counts, including unlawful sexual contact, identity theft, criminal possession of a device, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal tampering, two counts of menacing/intimidation, harassment, theft, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of device, obstructing police, resisting an officer, tampering with physical evidence and false imprisonment.
On Feb. 19, Steamboat police officers went to arrest Demiter on domestic violence charges, as well as for unlawful sexual contact and credit card fraud, according to Steamboat Police Chief Cory Christensen. Several Shadow Run residents were evacuated from the condos late Friday afternoon after Demiter, who was suspected to be armed, barricaded himself inside a unit at the complex.
When officers arrived at Demiter’s door, he answered with two knives in hand and told officers he had a gun with ammo that would shoot through a bulletproof vest, Christensen said. Demiter also wrote, “I kill cops,” on the inside of his window.
Officers from the Routt County Special Emergency Response Team attempted to negotiate with Demiter for several hours, Christensen said. Around 8 p.m. Friday, Demiter told officers he swallowed weed killer, and his communication began to drop off.
Officers then broke down Demiter’s door, at which point he sprayed them with a fire extinguisher, Christensen said. In response, officers sprayed Demiter with tear gas and shot him with a less-lethal bean bag round.
Demiter was apprehended and taken first to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center and then to Routt County Jail.
